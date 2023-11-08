Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $420,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,100.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,060. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

