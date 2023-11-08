Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.4 %

KNX stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.