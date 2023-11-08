Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,524,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $268.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.90.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

