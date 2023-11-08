Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TOL opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

