Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,585 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

