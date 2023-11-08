Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 874 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $208.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.89 and a one year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

