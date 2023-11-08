The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $164.91 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

