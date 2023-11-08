The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,558,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

