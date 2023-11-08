The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.79.

FLYW opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. Flywire has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Flywire by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flywire by 56.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 240,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

