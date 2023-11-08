The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.