The Lion Electric Company to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEV. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Lion Electric Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 30.4% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

