The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.