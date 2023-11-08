The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

