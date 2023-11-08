The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $89,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,607,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

