The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

