Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $249.61 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $249.61 million and $24.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,370.27 or 1.00061593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,377,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02484432 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $31,612,838.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

