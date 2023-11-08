Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TZOO stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,159,429 shares in the company, valued at $50,116,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 588,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.