Trexcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.39 Billion (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion and approximately $78,434.42 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin’s launch date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

