Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 1,596 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,092,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 46,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

