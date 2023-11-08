Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,898,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

