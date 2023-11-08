Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $1.83 Billion in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,473,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

