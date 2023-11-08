Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $728,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

