Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

CWST stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,063. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.