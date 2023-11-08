Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.15% of Galiano Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 128,962 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.90 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

