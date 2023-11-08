Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $967,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.