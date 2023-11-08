Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

