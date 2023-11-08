Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

