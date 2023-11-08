Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $772.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger



W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

