Trican Well Service (TCW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

TCW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

