Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 5.0 %
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
