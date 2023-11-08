U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

