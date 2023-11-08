Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $395.58 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.65 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

