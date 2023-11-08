Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.67 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of UIS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Unisys has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unisys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,090,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unisys by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 36.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 100,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 19.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Unisys by 281.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Stories

