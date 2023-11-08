United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.92. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6,129,601 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.