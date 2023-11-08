Unity Software (U) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $74,356.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,317.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,003 shares of company stock worth $30,776,237 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

