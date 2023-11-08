Upstart’s (UPST) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPST. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,042 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.