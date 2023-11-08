Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.52 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock valued at $935,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

