Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.40 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,008 shares of company stock valued at $935,030. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

