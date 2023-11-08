USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $141,069.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,659 shares of company stock valued at $294,568. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

