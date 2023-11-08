V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE VVX opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. V2X has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V2X in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V2X by 40.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.