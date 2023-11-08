Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 7,258 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

