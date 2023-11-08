VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Stock Holdings Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 161,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.