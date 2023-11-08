Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

