Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

