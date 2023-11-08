Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

