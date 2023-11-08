Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

