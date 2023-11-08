Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $81,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.