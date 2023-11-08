Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 270,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vector Group by 1,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 962,623 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

