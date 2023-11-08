Vectors Research Management LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

