Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $174,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

